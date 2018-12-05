Borough residents protest opening of substance abuse program

Mt. Oliver Mayor Frank Bernadini is collecting hundreds of residents’ signatures opposing a substance abuse program coming to the borough.
It would house eight families for six months at a time while addicts get back on their feet. But not everyone is welcoming it with open arms.
Marlisa Goldsmith is speaking with Bernardini and taking his concerns to Auberle, the nonprofit in charge of the program, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
