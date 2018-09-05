  • Borough's change in liquor laws leads to big boom in business

    Updated:

    BELLEVUE, Pa. - The borough of Bellevue is in transition.

    Since it became legal back in 2015 to sell alcohol in the formerly dry town, the borough has seen a boom.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is talking to borough business owners and residents, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    A number of new businesses are opening up, including a restaurant that will receive the borough’s second liquor license.

