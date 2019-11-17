BOSTON - Details about a horrific triple homicide that a friend of Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev said occurred in 2011 are outlined in new federal court documents, according to CNN, as an appeal for one of the men involved moves forward.
The friend, Ibragim Todashev, was shot and killed during an interview with police in 2013. The FBI and police doing the interview said he tried to attack them.
Prior to being killed, Todashev said he and Tsarnaev bound, beat and slit the throats of three young men at a home in Waltham, Massachusetts, after stealing several thousand dollars. The pair allegedly "decided they would eliminate any witnesses."
The bombings during the 2013 Boston Marathon sparked a manhunt that shut down the city for days. Tsarnaev, and his brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, later killed an MIT police officer before a shootout with police. Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in that shootout.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was captured a day later. He remains in federal prison after being sentenced to death. Oral arguments in an appeal of that conviction are scheduled to start in early December, CNN reports.
