    WEYMOUTH, Mass. - A Boston police officer with ties to Beaver County  helped bring a little joy to a boy who is battling a form of brain cancer.

    Quinn,3, is fighting medulloblastoma and he has gone through numerous rounds of chemotherapy, months of hospitalizations and a stem cell transplant, according to his Facebook page.

    As a result, Quinn has to remain isolated in his home while he builds up his immune system.

    Since Quinn is housebound, he’s received a steady stream of visitors, including neighbors, superheroes, and people like Officer Kim Tavares.

    Tavares, a 1985 graduate of Midland High School, took some time out of her day to sing to Quinn.

    Tavares visited Quinn while in uniform over the Labor Day weekend and sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to him.

    Tavares says she believes music can be healing.

