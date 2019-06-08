Local emergency officials said none of the injuries are life threatening.
Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the accident occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday when a Green Line subway car derailed in a tunnel near Kenmore Square.
At approx 10:55 a call for a trolley derailed between Fenway and Kenmore. FF’s had to carry multiple people in stoke baskets from the tunnel . 10 people transported @BOSTON_EMS . A great job by multiple agencies working together. pic.twitter.com/hQnc8Co5Ix— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 8, 2019
A tenth individual was reported injured but declined treatment. All are expected to recover from their injuries.
Emergency workers said they were told by witnesses that everything went dark and they were thrown around the train car.
Train Derailment: Earlier this morning #BEMS responded for a reported train derailment in the Fenway, the updated and final patient numbers are:— Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) June 8, 2019
11 patients evaluated
10 patients transported to area hospitals with injuries varying in nature - no life threatening injuries.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
The derailment caused major delays on the public transit system.
