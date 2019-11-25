0 Boulevard of the Allies partially closed Monday due to water line repairs

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: The Boulevard of the Allies is partially closed Monday due to repairs on a water main break in downtown Pittsburgh.

According to the City of Pittsburgh, all lanes are closed between Market and Wood streets because of the water main break that happened Saturday morning near PPG Place.

The 8-inch private water line serves PPG Place, so only that building lost water service. The road buckled, and there was debris on it from the stream of water that came out.

However, because it is a private water line, private contractors were brought in to repair the break.

City officials said “limited travel” is expected to resume in that block Monday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: A water main broke about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of the Boulevard of the Allies in downtown Pittsburgh.

Private contractors were brought in to fix the break but had to wait until utility companies marked their lines before repairs could be made. The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority told Channel 11 they are not responsible for repairs since it's a private line.

The road remained closed between Market Street and Wood Street for more than 15 hours, which caused traffic issues all day Saturday.

The break did not impact the ice skating rink there.

