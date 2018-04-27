  • Boy, 13, found safe and unharmed after going missing

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (10 PM) The teen who went missing has been located and returned to his family Thursday. 

    According to a release, Brayden Carrington, 13, was found safe and unharmed. 

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 13-year-old boy from the city’s Brookline neighborhood.

    Brayden Carrington was reported missing by his family on April 18.

    Police said Carrington has been spotted recently in Brentwood and Baldwin.

    Carrington is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and black pants.

    Anyone with information on Carrington’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy, 13, found safe and unharmed after going missing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boating safety top of mind as busy season approaches

  • Headline Goes Here

    Motorcycle crashes with car along Liberty Tunnel detour route

  • Headline Goes Here

    NFL Draft 2018: Ryan Shazier walks onto stage to announce first-round pick

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins overcome 2-goal deficit, beat Capitals in Game 1