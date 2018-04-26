  • Boy, 13, reported missing by family. Have you seen him?

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 13-year-old boy from the city’s Brookline neighborhood.

    Brayden Carrington was reported missing by his family on April 18.

    Police said Carrington has been spotted recently in Brentwood and Baldwin.

    Carrington is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and black pants.

    Anyone with information on Carrington’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.

