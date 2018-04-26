PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 13-year-old boy from the city’s Brookline neighborhood.
Brayden Carrington was reported missing by his family on April 18.
Police said Carrington has been spotted recently in Brentwood and Baldwin.
Carrington is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and black pants.
Anyone with information on Carrington’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Elementary teacher one of dozens charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
- Teen was driving 106 mph in senior skip day crash that killed best friend, prosecutors say
- Police: Man shot to death while on way to mother's home
- VIDEO: Former police officer suspected as 'Golden State Killer'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}