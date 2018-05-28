ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - Rescuers saved two teenagers but were unable to save a third, whose body was pulled from Connoquenessing Creek in Ellwood City on Memorial Day.
Ellwood City police said they arrived around 2 p.m. after they received a call about a water rescue.
They said three 17-year-olds -- two boys and a girl -- had been swimming in the creek.
One boy and the girl were able to jump out, but the other boy struggled and went under the water.
Channel 11 found out the 17-year-old boy who drowned is from New Castle.
