Boy, 7, in critical condition after becoming pinned under van in Polish Hill

PITTSBURGH - A 7-year-old boy became pinned beneath a van on Friday night outside a Polish Hill recreation center after he slipped on some ice.
A police spokeswoman said the boy slipped and fell in the path of the van, which was slowly driving by in the parking lot of the West Penn Rec Center on 30th Street.
An ambulance just left the rec center, followed by a police SUV… @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5s1NFMsK6e— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 26, 2019
Twelve children and an adult were in the van.
The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC in critical condition, she said.
Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene and working to learn more for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}