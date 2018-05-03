  • Boy, 9, missing after never making it to school

    MT. OLIVER, Pa. - Police in Mt. Oliver are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who never arrived at school Thursday morning.

    Makhae Abram was last seen about 7 a.m. leaving his home.

    Abram is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. Its unclear what clothing he was last wearing, but he is believed to have an olive green backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Mt. Oliver Borough Police at 412-431-2254.

