    WILMERDING, Pa. - A boy is being called a hero for alerting his family and neighbors to a fire in his Wilmerding home early Tuesday.

    Channel 11 learned 13-year-old Marvin James was getting up for school around 5:30 a.m. when he noticed smoke filling his 5th Street home. 

    “When I woke up, it was puffy.  I didn’t understand what was going on until I looked in the kitchen and there were all these flames and then I was waking everybody up,” James said.

    No one was hurt. But residents who live there will have to find another place to stay until power is restored to the building.

    After the scene cleared, Channel 11's Liz Kilmer saw police go inside and bring a woman out in handcuffs. 

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    WPXI's Liz Kilmer is working to find out why a woman was taken away from the scene in handcuffs for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

