DUQUESNE, Pa. - A man is facing charges in connection to the discovery of a young boy found wandering Wednesday morning along a street in Duquesne, police said.
Police said Andre Young, 38, is the boyfriend of the child's mother and was supposed to be watching the boy. When Young arrived at the police station with the boy’s mother, detectives say he had cocaine in his pockets and was also wanted for other outstanding warrants.
The boy, 3, was found wandering about 10 a.m. in the area of Overland Avenue.
The child’s biological father, Devon Gibson Sr., was also arrested at the police station when he showed up there intoxicated and almost got into a fight with Young.
Police said the boy was clean and seemed to be well taken care of.
He is now in the custody of child protective services.
