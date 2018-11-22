  • Boy injured in New Kensington shooting

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A boy was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in New Kensington, officials told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.

    The shooting was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Catalpa Street.

    At least one person was flown to a hospital, TribLIVE reported.

    A New Kensington police officer told TribLIVE the victim was a young boy.

