Boy injured in New Kensington shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A boy was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in New Kensington, officials told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
The shooting was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Catalpa Street.
Channel 11’s Lindsay Ward is working to learn what exactly happened and how the boy is doing -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
At least one person was flown to a hospital, TribLIVE reported.
A New Kensington police officer told TribLIVE the victim was a young boy.
