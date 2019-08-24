MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 2-year-old boy may be with his biological father, police near Erie said Friday as the search for the pair continued into the weekend. On Saturday, Millcreek Township Police posted the boy was found safe.
Millcreek Township Police officials said they were concerned that Abel Suleski was missing and might have been with his biological father.
