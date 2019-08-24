MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 2-year-old boy may be with his biological father, police near Erie said Friday as the search for the pair continues.
Millcreek Township Police officials said Abel Suleski was last seen on Aug. 19 in the Conneaut Lake area.
Witnesses told police the boy was getting into an older model black Jeep Cherokee driven by a woman with brown hair possibly in her 30s, and in the passenger seat was a man.
Call police if you have any information.
