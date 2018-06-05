  • Boy or girl? Zoo officials to reveal gender of baby gorilla

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium will reveal the gender of its newest addition Wednesday.   

    The newest Western lowland gorilla baby was born two weeks ago to mom Moka.  Zookeepers and veterinary staff have been watching and waiting for Moka to position the baby in a way to determine its gender. 

    Related Headlines

    RELATED STORY: Baby boom brings new additions to Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

    Moka, a 22-year-old gorilla, gave birth while out on exhibit May 25 in full view of visitors near the exhibit at the time.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    Moka’s baby joins the other gorillas as an ambassador for their cousins in Congo Basin. Western lowland gorillas are endangered due to a loss of habitat, poaching and disease.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy or girl? Zoo officials to reveal gender of baby gorilla

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain, storms hitting area Tuesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Marijuana, $4,000 found in car that crashed into several vehicles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man sentenced for Hill District homicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Tuesday's morning commute