PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium will reveal the gender of its newest addition Wednesday.
The newest Western lowland gorilla baby was born two weeks ago to mom Moka. Zookeepers and veterinary staff have been watching and waiting for Moka to position the baby in a way to determine its gender.
Moka, a 22-year-old gorilla, gave birth while out on exhibit May 25 in full view of visitors near the exhibit at the time.
Moka’s baby joins the other gorillas as an ambassador for their cousins in Congo Basin. Western lowland gorillas are endangered due to a loss of habitat, poaching and disease.
