Boy to face attempted homicide charge in central Pa. shooting

State police in Huntingdon County allege that the boy shot a 54-year-old man in Cromwell Township at about 3 p.m. Friday and then fled the scene on an all-terrain vehicle.
Police said the victim called police and was flown to UPMC Altoona with serious injuries. His condition wasn't immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former Penguins player's ex-wife found dead in Allegheny County Jail
- Railroads offering new hires up to $25K in signing bonuses, report says
- Pittsburgh diocese announces final parish reorganization plans
- VIDEO: Driver rescued in Penn Hills after car rolls down hillside into creek
The boy, whose name hasn't been released, went to a friend's house two miles away and was arrested without incident.
Police said the boy will also face charges of theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and unspecified misdemeanor charges.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}