Boyce Park Wave Pool closing for emergency repairs

SOUTH PARK, Pa. - The Boyce Park Wave Pool is closing for emergency repairs.
According to the Allegheny County Parks Department, the pool will be closed for six to 10 days.
The pool started losing water last Friday and a test revealed one of the pressure valves was busted.
Before you head to the pool this summer, don't forget to check your WPXI Weather App.
Officials think too much groundwater from all the recent heavy rain caused the valve to break and it can only be repaired by draining the entire pool.
That process started Monday night and will take at least four days, then getting it back to normal will take a few more.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father charged with murder of 7-year-old found encased in concrete-filled dog carrier
- 3 people arrested, 4th sought after shooting in McKeesport
- Health Department issues alert for vendor at Pittsburgh Taco Festival
- VIDEO: Local man with weeks to live caught in fight over health insurance
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}