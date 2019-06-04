  • Boyce Park Wave Pool closing for emergency repairs

    SOUTH PARK, Pa. - The Boyce Park Wave Pool is closing for emergency repairs.

    According to the Allegheny County Parks Department, the pool will be closed for six to 10 days.

    The pool started losing water last Friday and a test revealed one of the pressure valves was busted.

    Officials think too much groundwater from all the recent heavy rain caused the valve to break and it can only be repaired by draining the entire pool.

    That process started Monday night and will take at least four days, then getting it back to normal will take a few more.

