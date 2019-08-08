BRADDOCK, Pa. - Two people were taken away in handcuffs after a standoff in Braddock.
Channel 11 has learned that a man wanted for a shooting ran into an apartment on Talbot Ave and barricaded himself inside.
Police say he shot another man in the ankle.
Several hours later, the man and a woman were escorted out by police. The woman allegedly assaulted a SWAT officer who was trying to arrest the man.
"It was resolved peacefully. We had a little help from management as far as being able to get into the units, we just had a little resistance from the one individual," Braddock police Chief Guy Collins said.
