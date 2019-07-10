BRANDON MILLER: McDonald's manager accused of sexually assaulting underage girl

PITTSBURGH - A local McDonald’s manager is behind bars today after police say he sexually assaulted an underage girl.
Brandon Miller's grandmother says he's made bail, but she can't understand why he did what he allegedly did.
"I’m gonna tell him what’s the matter with you don’t you got brains and know how old she was?" Miller's grandmother said.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Gabriella DeLuca is learning how Miller met the alleged victim and how police learned about what happened.
