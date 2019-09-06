  • Brashear High School to be on modified lockdown Friday after alleged threat

    PITTSBURGH - There will be a modified lockdown at Brashear High School on Friday after an alleged threat.

    Ebony Pugh, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools, said the district received information of the alleged threat via Safe 2 Say.

    Pugh said after working closely with police, the alleged threat has been identified.

    While it is believed the threat is not credible, Pittsburgh police will be at the school tomorrow to assist school police with student intake. The school will also operate on a modified lockdown as an added precaution.

    A modified lockdown means that students will remain in the building all day and only visitors with prior appointments are permitted to enter the building. 

