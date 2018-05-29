Brawl breaks out in front of local elementary school playground

TARENTUM, Pa. - A few parents in Tarentum say they are upset over how a fight involving several teenage girls is being handled.
The brawl happened in broad daylight in front of an elementary playground. Some of it was captured on cellphones.
Some girls were allegedly pepper-sprayed by other girls and say they tried to defend themselves after a man jumped into the fray.
Channel 11's Michele Newell spoke to some of the girls involved in the fight and their parents. She will explain why they say the man got in the middle and why they want police involved, tonight on 11 at 11.
