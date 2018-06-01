WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A fight broke out outside West Mifflin High School’s graduation ceremony Thursday night.
Erin Clarke is talking to parents who were there and contacting police to see if any arrests were made for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Channel 11 obtained video of the fight that we’re told started after a group of people were congregating outside because they could not get into the ceremony.
The incident followed district officials’ decision to move the ceremony indoors because of the threat of rain. Each student was then issued four tickets for family and friends.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: 3-year-old suffers ‘significant injuries'; man charged with attempted homicide
- Wahlberg brothers to host private party at Wahlburger's Pittsburgh location
- Police searching for murder suspect considered armed, dangerous
- WATCH: Mom Granted Dying Wish to See Daughter Graduate
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}