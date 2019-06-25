PITTSBURGH - Clouds will slowly break Tuesday morning giving you good use for those sunglasses by the afternoon. It won't feel quite as humid today as it did Monday, although dew points will stay in the 60s leaving a bit of mugginess in the air.
The next storm system is only 24-30 hours away with a few spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area Wednesday. Rain will not be as widespread or as heavy as we saw Monday, but it could force a few folks inside in some areas.
Temperatures will continue to be at or above normal much of the week with highs generally in the mid 80s Wednesday through Saturday.
