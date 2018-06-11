  • Brentwood bans vaping in public places, workplace

    BRENTWOOD, Pa. - An Allegheny County neighborhood doesn’t want vaping in public places or the workplace.  

    Brentwood’s Council unanimously passed an ordinance to ban most e-cigarettes from being smoked in public, according to our news exchange partners at TribLIVE.

    If you’re caught using one, you could face a fine up to $250.

    Under the ban, employers have until the end of June to adopt their own policy and post signs prohibiting vaping onsite. 

    Businesses could seek a waiver to allow vaping. However, under the ordinance, minors wouldn’t be permitted in those businesses, officials said. 

     

