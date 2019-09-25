BRADDOCK, Pa. - The Braddock brewery Brew Gentlemen announced Tuesday that it had hired Tom Ferguson to serve as its new head brewer, according to a release.
In the position, Ferguson will oversee the launch of Brew Gentlemen's new expanded production facility as well as oversee all existing systems. The expansion was announced by the brewery earlier this year; the new 28,000-square-foot facility is located adjacent to the company's current taproom and brewhouse.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
