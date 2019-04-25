BRADDOCK, Pa. - Brew Gentlemen's goal for 2019?
"More beer for more people in a more meaningful and convenient way," said Alaina Webber, the brewery's general manager. To that end, the brewery recently expanded its operations into a warehouse adjacent to its Braddock location.
The new warehouse is 28,000 square feet, and while the brewery won't be using all of it at first, the new space will allow the brewery to greatly expand its operations, according to Webber
"We’re proud to be able to double down on investing in Braddock," she wrote in an email. "We want to be good neighbors, build something special, and continue to reinvest in the historic town that’s become our company’s home."
