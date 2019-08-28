ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local husband and father is charged with child pornography crimes involving children as young as 2 years old.
Police tell Channel 11 Brian Mox of Robinson Township initially denied that he ever viewed, downloaded or shared child pornography, but investigators found the evidence right in his home.
Mox is charged with three counts of possessing and sharing graphic videos of toddlers and children under the age of 5.
It was during an undercover investigation of contraband file sharing that police say they discovered Mox had downloaded the videos.
When they looked at Mox's cellphone, investigators said they discovered multiple files.
Police then confronted Mox with the allegations against him, and he allegedly admitted to downloading and viewing the child pornography using various smartphone apps.
