Gregory Baucum is facing witness intimidation charges stemming from his son's case. Authorities say the 48-year-old Pittsburgh man sent multiple intimidating messages to a witness in January.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Baucum's lawyer argued Thursday that since he's been jailed for the past six months, he's entitled to be released on nominal bond under the state's speedy trial rules. But a judge rejected the request, saying Baucum is a "danger to the community."
Baucum is the father of Rahmael Sal Holt, who's charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 shooting death of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw. Jury selection in Holt's trial is scheduled to start Oct. 28.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'You don't expect to bury your kids.' Family of man gunned down in local store speaks out
- Man lived with bodies of mom, aunt for years to collect benefits, deputies say
- Suspects in deadly Penn Hills home invasion arrested 2,400 miles away
- VIDEO: Thieves targeting catalytic converters from vehicles for huge profit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}