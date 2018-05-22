  • Bridge closure affecting local businesses

    PITTSBURGH - A bridge closure is causing some businesses to take a hit on the North Side, including a longtime staple.

    Gus Kalaris says profits are down about 50 percent so far this season at “Gus and Yiayia’s.”

    The ice ball and popcorn cart has been in operation since the 1930s, when it was launched by his father.

    Kalaris attributes the decline to the West Ohio Street Bridge closure.

    It shut down in January due to “deteriorating” conditions and “continued violation of the three ton weight restriction,” according to city officials.

    It is expected to be closed for two years before a new bridge is built. 

    Channel 11 reached out to Kalaris after seeing numerous posts on social media from loyal customers, encouraging people to continue visiting the cart. The bridge remains open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

     
     

