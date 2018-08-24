Bridge closure causing problems for bus riders

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A bridge closure between Neville Island and Stowe Township has changed the commute for Port Authority bus riders.
They now have to catch a shuttle to get to stops on the island.
Some said it has doubled their commute.
Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic is reaching out to Allegheny County and the Port Authority to see what can be done for Channel 11 News at Noon.
