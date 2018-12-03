PITTSBURGH - The Steuben Street Bridge to southbound Route 19 will be closed to traffic continuously through Dec. 17, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The closure began early Monday morning, forcing a detour to be put in place.
Crews will make repairs to concrete pedestals and grout anchor bolts during the closure, PennDOT said.
The following detour will be posted:
- From Steuben Street, motorists will take the ramp toward Crafton/Downtown (North 60/19)
- Turn left toward West End Bridge/Downtown (to North 279/19 and to East 376)
- From the far-left lane, turn left toward Airport (South 19/51 and to West 376)
- Turn left onto southbound Route 19/51 toward the Airport
