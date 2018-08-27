Bridge replacement forcing long-term road closure in East Deer Twp.

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A long-term closure of a road in East Deer Township went into effect Monday morning while crews replace a bridge.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, work on Days Run Road between Creighton Hollow and Bailies Run roads is expected to last until late October.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is talking with commuters and will have their reaction -- on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Crews will remove the existing bridge and replace it with a box culvert structure, PennDOT said. Additional work includes roadway and inlet repairs.
The following detour will be posted:
North of the closure
- Take Days Run Road northbound
- Days Run Road becomes Creighton Hollow Road/Kurn Road
- Turn left onto Creighton Russellton Road
- Creighton Russellton Road becomes Baileys Run Road
- Follow Baileys Run Road back to Days Run Road
- End detour
South of the closure
- Same detour in the opposite direction
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead, including gunman, after shooting at video game competition in Jacksonville
- Jacksonville shooting: What we know about the victims
- Husband reveals baby's gender using voice of wife's late father
- VIDEO: Mother charged after 4 children found home alone in empty house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}