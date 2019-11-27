  • Bridge replacement to eliminate shortcut for several months in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A shortcut for drivers in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood will soon be unavailable, potentially creating traffic issues.

    Starting Dec. 7, crews will start replacing the bridge at the intersection of Banksville Avenue and Carnahan Road.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    Because of the work, drivers will not be able to turn onto either road for several months. However, nearby Banksville Road will stay open to traffic in both directions.

    While drivers agree the project is needed because the bridge is aging, they’re preparing for long wait times and backups.

    Starting Dec. 7, crews will start replacing the bridge at the intersection of Banksville Avenue and Carnahan Road.
    Starting Dec. 7, crews will start replacing the bridge at the intersection of Banksville Avenue and Carnahan Road.

    “We’re gonna have to detour around it, but it’s gonna jam up traffic really bad in this area. A lot of people. This is a shortcut to get through the city,” Josh Davis, of Shaler Township, said.

    Many drivers cut through the area to avoid traffic along the Parkway West heading into Green Tree.

    The work for phase one of the project is scheduled to last through April 2020.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories