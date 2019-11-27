PITTSBURGH - A shortcut for drivers in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood will soon be unavailable, potentially creating traffic issues.
Starting Dec. 7, crews will start replacing the bridge at the intersection of Banksville Avenue and Carnahan Road.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Because of the work, drivers will not be able to turn onto either road for several months. However, nearby Banksville Road will stay open to traffic in both directions.
While drivers agree the project is needed because the bridge is aging, they’re preparing for long wait times and backups.
“We’re gonna have to detour around it, but it’s gonna jam up traffic really bad in this area. A lot of people. This is a shortcut to get through the city,” Josh Davis, of Shaler Township, said.
Many drivers cut through the area to avoid traffic along the Parkway West heading into Green Tree.
The work for phase one of the project is scheduled to last through April 2020.
TRENDING NOW:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster posts video that appears to show him driving more than 100 mph
- Neurological disease spreading among deer ahead of hunting season, local officials warn
- 1 people mover train down at Pittsburgh airport on busy travel day
- VIDEO: Rain, 50+ mph wind gusts could impact Thanksgiving travel
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}