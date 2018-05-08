  • Bridge riddled with potholes causing problems for drivers

    PITTSBURGH - The mayor of McKees Rocks is calling on Pittsburgh leaders to fix a bridge that is costing drivers and businesses thousands of dollars.

    Mayor Jack Muhr said the bridge on West Carson Street connecting the city’s Esplen neighborhood and McKees Rocks is in horrible condition and could be dangerous for drivers.

    The bridge is littered with large potholes, forcing drivers to maneuver around them, sometimes into oncoming traffic. 

    The bridge is also frequently used by large trucks from nearby businesses.

