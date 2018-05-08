Bridge riddled with potholes causing problems for drivers

PITTSBURGH - The mayor of McKees Rocks is calling on Pittsburgh leaders to fix a bridge that is costing drivers and businesses thousands of dollars.
Mayor Jack Muhr said the bridge on West Carson Street connecting the city’s Esplen neighborhood and McKees Rocks is in horrible condition and could be dangerous for drivers.
How the city is responding to the crumbling bridge and why drivers are demanding action on Channel 11 News starting at 5.
The bridge is littered with large potholes, forcing drivers to maneuver around them, sometimes into oncoming traffic.
The bridge is also frequently used by large trucks from nearby businesses.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police trying to ID man accused of inappropriate contact with girls at church
- Evans City under boil water alert after water main break
- Stranger assaults Army veteran when she takes her dog outside
- VIDEO: National Nurses Week 2018 Deals
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}