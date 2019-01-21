PITTSBURGH - Barges broke lose early Monday morning along the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh, forcing the closure of bridges in Pittsburgh, officials said.
The McKees Rocks Bridge, West End Bridge, Fort Pitt Bridge, Smithfield Street Bridge and Liberty Bridges were being closed because of the incident, according to officials.
The barges were reported to have broken loose about 5 a.m.
According to a tweet from the Port Authority of Allegheny County, the Panhandle Bridge was possibly struck by the barges and all light rail service is temporarily suspended.
“With safety our top priority, we will need to inspect the bridge for any damage before operating service on it,” the Port Authority tweeted.
