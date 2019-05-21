PITTSBURGH - Two women were in an SUV driving through Brighton Heights in Pittsburgh when someone began shooting at them.
Jerry Johnson has since been arrested and charged with attempted homicide.
Police said they were called to Woods Run Road when Shot Spotter reported several gunshots. When they arrived, officers found at least eight casings, but no victims.
The two women had gone to a nearby parking lot and were frantically calling 911 for help.
The women told police they had encountered Johnson outside of a bar. He offered them a ride, but then allegedly became verbally disrespectful.
When the women got into their SUV, the driver told police she saw Johnson draw a gun and fire at the car.
After they drove away, police said Johnson called one of the women on her cell phone and told her he was hiding in the woods.
Johnson was arrested and is now facing eight criminal counts. Police were unable to locate the gun.
