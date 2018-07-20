Brookline man looking for driver who sideswiped, wrecked his car

Less than 24 hours after a hit-and-run crash, a Brookline man is calling on the suspect to come forward.
Logan Salicce was driving home from work Thursday night on West Liberty Avenue in Brookline when he was sideswiped.
Aaron Martin talks to Salicce, and has his message for the person who hit him, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Salicce’s vehicle was pushed across two lanes of oncoming traffic before crashing into a row of parked cars. Amazingly, he wasn’t hurt.
Salicce said a man in a black Kia sedan caused the crash and took off moments later.
TRENDING NOW:
- Men charged with stealing $8 million in rare items from Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh
- Son of missing Latrobe woman issues plea as investigators resume search
- 17 killed when duck boat capsizes on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, officials say
- VIDEO: Several taken to hospital after PAT bus, van collide
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}