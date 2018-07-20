  • Brookline man looking for driver who sideswiped, wrecked his car

    Less than 24 hours after a hit-and-run crash, a Brookline man is calling on the suspect to come forward.

    Logan Salicce was driving home from work Thursday night on West Liberty Avenue in Brookline when he was sideswiped.

    Salicce’s vehicle was pushed across two lanes of oncoming traffic before crashing into a row of parked cars. Amazingly, he wasn’t hurt.

    Salicce said a man in a black Kia sedan caused the crash and took off moments later.

