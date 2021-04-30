Brothers charged after paramedics attacked, home set on fire in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — Three brothers are facing charges after a pair of crimes, including arson and an attack on paramedics who tried to save their father’s life.

Police said the arson happened Thursday at a home on Revo Road in Baldwin.

Vincent Chalmers, 46, is accused of setting the house on fire. An arrest warrant was issued and he was later taken into custody in the Meadville area by Pennsylvania State Police.

One day before the fire, paramedics were called to the same house because Chalmers’ father was having trouble breathing.

Five paramedics were allegedly attacked by Chalmers’ two brothers, Philip and Paul, who police said later damaged an EMS vehicle at the hospital when they found out their father died.

Philip and Paul Chalmers, who are both 49 years old, are charged in Wednesday’s incident.