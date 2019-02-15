Brown water an off-and-on issue for weeks in Springdale, residents say

SPRINGDALE, Pa. - People living in Springdale Borough tell Channel 11 they have been dealing with brown water coming from their faucets on-and-off for weeks.
One resident told Channel 11, they sometimes have brown water up to two times a week.
A video that was sent to Channel 11 shows brown water pouring out of their shower faucet.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is digging into Springdale’s past water issues and is asking borough officials why the water is continuously undrinkable, for 11 at 11.
