PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called Friday morning for a fire at an apartment building in Pittsburgh.
The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the building on Brownsville Road.
Crews remained at the scene until about 5:30 a.m., at which point residents were seen going back into the building.
Further information was not immediately available.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- National Doughnut Day 2019: Here's where to get free doughnuts
- Man arrested for allegedly killing estranged wife 2 years ago
- Alligator captured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- VIDEO: Woman accused of leaving 3 young kids on side of major Pittsburgh-area road
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}