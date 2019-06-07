  • Residents woken up by fire at Pittsburgh apartment building

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called Friday morning for a fire at an apartment building in Pittsburgh.

    The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the building on Brownsville Road.

    Crews remained at the scene until about 5:30 a.m., at which point residents were seen going back into the building.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories