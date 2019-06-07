PITTSBURGH - A free classical music concert series returns to Mellon Park for another summer season.
"Bach, Beethoven and Brunch" series launches Sunday, June 16. The city of Pittsburgh said the 2019 season will feature nine free performances, including the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
People can take in the performances from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays on the park's lawn. The event will feature a "Best Brunch" competition during intermission.
Click here for more information, and the performance schedule.
