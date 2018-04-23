  • Bruno Sammartino to be laid to rest

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Bruno Sammartino will be laid to rest Monday. 

    A funeral mass for the Pittsburgh wrestling legend will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church in Ross Township. 

    Related Headlines

    Hundreds of family, friends, and fans came to pay their respects at John A. Freyvogel Sons funeral home.

    Sammartino died last week at the age of 82. 

    Sammartino came to Pittsburgh from Italy as a young boy.

    He later gained international acclaim as a professional wrestling superstar. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bruno Sammartino to be laid to rest

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hundreds gather for memorial service for Bruno Sammartino

  • Headline Goes Here

    Altherr's RBI hit gives Phils 3-2 win and sweep over Pirates

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pregnant woman in critical condition, 1 other injured in double shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 injured, 1 in critical condition after South Side hit-and-run; driver…