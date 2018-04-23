PITTSBURGH - Bruno Sammartino will be laid to rest Monday.
A funeral mass for the Pittsburgh wrestling legend will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church in Ross Township.
Related Headlines
Hundreds of family, friends, and fans came to pay their respects at John A. Freyvogel Sons funeral home.
Sammartino died last week at the age of 82.
Sammartino came to Pittsburgh from Italy as a young boy.
He later gained international acclaim as a professional wrestling superstar.
TRENDING NOW:
- Car crashes into front door of home; woman on couch feet away
- Pregnant woman in critical condition, 1 other injured in double shooting
- California couple tortured, burned Vietnam veteran as children watched, police say
- VIDEO: Waffle House Shooting: ‘Hero' Disarmed Shooter and Tossed Rifle Over Counter
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}