  • Brush fire breaks out along highway in Franklin Park, traffic backed up for miles

    FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - A brush fire has broke out along where Interstate 79 meets Interstate 279 in Franklin Park. 

    Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-279 and is backed up for at least 10 miles. 

