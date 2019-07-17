  • Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in the hospital

    SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a double shooting in Lawrence County.

    Police were called to Bryson Mill Road in Shenango Township around 1 a.m.

    There's been eight shootings in the last 12 hours across our area.

    We're asking police if anyone has been arrested, and what could've lead up to it, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

