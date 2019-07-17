SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a double shooting in Lawrence County.
>>RELATED STORY: Police investigating double shooting in the Hill District
Police were called to Bryson Mill Road in Shenango Township around 1 a.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
There's been eight shootings in the last 12 hours across our area.
We're asking police if anyone has been arrested, and what could've lead up to it, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
BREAKING: we just arrived on the scene of a homicide in Lawrence County. Lots of police lining the street. I’ll be LIVE at 4:30 on @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/tNvbuBix1k— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) July 17, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen boy killed after fall at YMCA camp
- Police investigating after young girl shot
- 6 motorcycle club members charged with attempted homicide in violent attack at bar
- VIDEO: Prosecutors: McKeesport man caught on camera setting rabbi's home on fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}