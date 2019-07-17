SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a double shooting in Lawrence County.
Police were called to Bryson Mill Road in Shenango Township around 1 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the men involved. Brian Eisenhuth, 23, was killed and Ronald Lantz Jr., 24, was hurt.
There have been eight shootings in the last 12 hours across our area.
Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic is working to learn more about what happened and who the victims are for Channel 11 News at Noon.
