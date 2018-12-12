Buddy's Bar: ‘Elf'-inspired pop-up bar opening in Pittsburgh for 2 days

PITTSBURGH - A bar inspired by the movie “Elf” will pop up in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday and Friday.
“Buddy’s Bar” will be located in an event room at the Hotel Monaco.
The bar will open at 5:30 p.m. both nights.
“Skip up the black and white steps and down the first-floor hallway. Hang a left through the candy cane forest, and you’ll land in a sea of swirly twirly gumdrops, straight from the imaginations of The Commoner’s creative team,” the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s website says.
Cocktails will be inspired by Buddy the elf’s four essential food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup. Inspiration will also come from “Elf” characters and lines from the movie.
