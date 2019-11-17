  • Building evacuated as crews try to control large fire at Pittsburgh home

    PITTSBURGH - Multiple crews are battling a large fire at a three-story home in Pittsburgh’s Perry Garden neighborhood.

    The fire started around 9 p.m. Saturday at the brick home in the 4000 block of Vinceton Street. 

    Allegheny County officials said the fire is not under control, so firefighters evacuated the building.

    It is unclear if there have been any injuries because of the fire at this point.

