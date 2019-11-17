PITTSBURGH - Multiple crews are battling a large fire at a three-story home in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood.
The fire started around 9 p.m. Saturday at the brick home in the 4000 block of Vinceton Street.
Allegheny County officials said the fire is not under control, so firefighters evacuated the building.
One woman was taken to a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation, officials told Channel 11 crews on scene.
The house is for sale, and it appears the owners were doing renovations on it.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
